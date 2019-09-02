A stand-by fire crew was expected to stay overnight at the scene of a fire which spread over a hillside of forest slash, young pine and other dried vegetation west of Napier and Hastings today (Monday).

Glen Varcoe assistant area commander fire and emergency describes the fire at Dartmoor. Video Warren Buckland.

The fire was reported at 9.56am on a property off Dartmoor Rd and in the vicinity of Sacred Hill Winery cellar door and vineyard.

Two helicopters, 6 urban appliances from the Napier-Hastings area, 6 rural firefighting crews and 5 tankers were used to fight the fire, which did not threaten any buildings and was under control by early afternoon.

A shift manager said about 1.40pm it was "more or less in mop-up stage", with one of the helicopters stood down and some crews about to leave. Most of the crews were stood-down by late afternoon.

One firefighter said the hillside was steep and the growth dry and embedded, making conditions difficult until knockefd-back by the use of the helicopters.

There had been fine and calm conditions in the area, after a dry month in the area with rainfall less than 60 percent of the August average, and rainfall below monthly averages in at least six months of the year to date.

The significant smoke pall created some confusion, with some resources initially being sent in the area of the Napier-Taupo road.