

National Party deputy leader Paula Bennett will be visiting Dannevirke today as part of a tour across the northern end of the Wairarapa electorate.

As part of the tour Bennett will attend an open drug forum at The Hub at 11am organised by Wairarapa MP Alistair Scott prior to the cannabis referendum.

Among local people who have been invited to address the forum is a team from Rangitāne O Tāmaki Nui a Rua, Fiona Watson of the Tararua Addiction Support Network and Dannevirke Community Board member and chair of Tararua Community Youth Services Terry Hynes who will speak on the lack of alcohol and drug addiction services and mental health services for under 19 year olds in the district.

Bennett, who has said she will oppose legalising cannabis, will then address the forum and answer questions.

Prior to the forum Bennett will attend a Festival of Adult Learning in Tararua District at Tararua REAP.

It's in recognition of great adult learning in the community and Bennett will present awards to the winning nominees.

After the forum, which is scheduled to finish at 12.30pm, Bennett will head to Takapau and the Junction Winery where a question and answer session open to the public will be held.

She will then travel to the Waipukurau Club where a public meeting will be held.