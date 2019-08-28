Alliance Group is encouraging farmers to attend its annual roadshow during September and October.

Twenty-four meetings will be held across the country with the first held in Waiau on Monday, September 26 and the final event in Akaroa on October 22.

The Dannevirke roadshow will be held on Tuesday, October 1 at 1.30pm at the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club.

The market outlook, the co-operative's investment in the global food services sector and its premium portfolio range will be among the topics on the agenda.

"The roadshow is a great opportunity for farmers to hear first-hand from directors and the senior management team about the performance of the business, progress on strategy and new initiatives," says Alliance chief executive David Surveyor.

"As New Zealand's only major 100 per cent farmer-owned red meat co-operative, it's vital we meet our farmers and hear what they have to say.

"We appreciate it is a busy time on farms but we encourage our farmers to attend an event in their area and to bring along friends and neighbours who may be interested in finding out more about becoming an Alliance supplier."

Alliance is a co-operative owned by approximately 4000 farmer shareholders and exports lamb, beef, venison and co-products to customers in more than 65 countries.