It may have been a case of the country coming to town on a wakeboard on Monday as a mystery rider tried his skill on a narrow drain beside the Maraenui Golf Course in Napier yesterday.

The man's boardriding, towed by a powered winch set up near a Te Awa Ave drain culvert and operated by a female partner, was by mid-afternoon a Facebook hit, thanks to resident Kay Jordan who captured the clearly-skilled adventure in one of his three sprints up the creek.

He canned-out in one attempt, she said later, and after successfully competing the 200 metres task, the man and his partner had left, leaving only a mystified spectator in their wake, along with a few golfers distracted from their game on the adjacent fairways.

Facebook posts and comments appeared to have not identified the mystery couple by late Monday, but it wasn't the first time drain or creek wakeboard riding had been seen in Hawke's Bay recently.

Earlier this month, Southern Hawke's Bay farmer Carl Simmons was pictured making the best use of the drains and creeks through the property he and his wife run near Dannevirke.