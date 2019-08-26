The northern stretch of SH2 is a landscape of roadworks and safety upgrades and travellers can expect delays between Napier and Morere.

Road surface repair crews are at work between Putorino and Tutira and the Morere region with temporary speed limits and stop-go signalling in place.

A New Zealand Transport Agency spokesman said the impacts on travel time could be up to five minutes.

Guardrail work at sites between Nuhaka and Wairoa will also create some slight delays with similar restrictions in place.

Surface water blasting work is also being carried out on the stretch from Tutira to Tangoio.

On the southern stretch of SH2, seal widening work as part of a major safety programme is under way between Waipawa and Waipukurau with speed restrictions and stop-go or temporary traffic light systems in place.

There will be some delays at times.

Seal widening work along with wire rope barrier installation is also continuing on the SH2 Expressway between Prebensen Drive and the Longlands roundabout and motorists are asked to abide by temporary speed restrictions when they are operating.

The work is being carried out on the roadside shoulders and the centres.