

More than a quarter of the 45,000 children in Hawke's Bay are seen at the Emergency Department of the Hawke's Bay DHB hospitals every year.

Now the DHB is asking Countdown's Kids Hospital Appeal for help fund much-needed neonatal care equipment and hearing restoration equipment.

Countdown Hastings manager Andrew Jason Wright said the store has fundraised for the Hawke's Bay Hospital since 2007.

"The hospital gives us a list of equipment every year, and this year neonatal and hearing restoration equipment was on their wish list.

"With the extra equipment they will be able to provide better care, and better outcomes for children."

Health board service director communities, women and children Claire Caddie said it was grateful for Countdown's support.

"The DHB is very grateful for the opportunity to work with Countdown and their staff to raise money for equipment that helps support children and their families in hospital.

"Each year the DHB identifies a list of equipment they would like the fundraised money to go towards. This year neo-natal equipment has been chosen."

Wright said the fundraising target for this year was $22,000. Last year they raised $42,000.

"The team love participating in the fundraising. We have raffle tickets, cake bake-offs, collection containers at the checkout counters, or people can donate to Countdown Kids online."

Nationwide the Countdown's Kids Hospital Appeal aims to to raise $1 million for sick and recovering children and teens around the country.

Since the appeal began in 2007, Countdown and its customers have donated $12.8 million for medical equipment and other initiatives in children's hospitals and wards.

Countdown's general manager corporate affairs, safety and sustainability Kiri Hannifin, said its team and customers wanted to make a difference to thousands of sick Kiwi kids and their whānau.

"Whether it's a vision screening device for Christchurch Hospital, a giraffe warmer for Waikato's neo-natal unit, or simply play equipment for Whangarei Hospital's whānau house, this year's appeal aims to help make a child's stay easier.

"Even the smallest comforts can make a difference and we are proud to help do that for our communities."

Launching nationwide last week, the appeal runs until October 27.