Dannevirke IDEA Vocational Services Centre has received a big boost thanks to local indoor bowlers.

A cheque was presented to the Dannevirke Sub-branch of IHC on Friday for $2600 which will benefit users of the Dannevirke day base.

The money was raised at an indoor bowling tournament held on July 28 at the Dannevirke Sports Centre which saw 27 teams from Manawatū, Wairarapa, Hawke's Bay and Tararua taking part.

The tournament was hosted by the Dannevirke Combined Indoor Bowling Club, which is made up of Rua Roa and Sports Centre bowling clubs, and it was the 49th time the event has been held.

Over the years the tournament has been held it has raised more than $68,000. This year's donation was a record amount.

The money raised will go toward a trip for people with intellectual disabilities to Te Papa in Wellington, which is scheduled to take place within the next two months.

Support worker Emma Buckeridge said it had been recommended that the trip include an overnight stay in Wellington so the money would go a long way toward funding that.

Buckeridge said she was working on the logistics of the trip. Accommodation requirements would need to be quite specialised.

"Fundraising events such as the bowls tournament mean that we can arrange special outings for people."

She said the work of the sub-branch was vital in supporting the centre.

The trip follows an outing to Napier in June that included a visit to the aquarium. Prior to the visit people worked on art related to their favourite sea creatures and learned sign language, including how to sign the sea creatures they had selected.

"The Napier trip was a huge success and everyone was pumped by the experience," Buckeridge said.

During the Te Papa trip a group will visit the newly developed nature programme and ahead of the trip people have been looking at and discussing New Zealand's birdlife.

Apart from the trip to Wellington any remaining funds would go toward stocking up on art and craft materials.

"We need a constant source of craft supplies as they are very popular," Buckeridge said

Six from the Dannevirke centre took part in the bowls tournament and all were members of winning teams, which was a first for the players.

Sub-branch committee member Carole Rivers said it was quite remarkable that the tournament next year would be the 50th and that it had contributed so much to the service.

She was keen to work with the combined bowling clubs to make next year's tournament an extra special event.

Sub-branch chairwoman Josie Small said the donation was incredibly generous and would be used for something that everyone would enjoy.

The cheque was presented to sub-branch committee member Marjorie Bloor who has attended the bowls tournament for more than 30 years working willingly in the kitchen to keep the players well-fed.

Bowling club member John Johnson has been involved in the tournament for 24 years and was again responsible for organising the day's play.

At the presentation ceremony, the bowling club was represented by chairman Grant Mainwaring, secretary Corriene Mitchinson and committee member Steve Clode.

They expressed their thanks to the local business community for its generous sponsorship of the bowls tournament.