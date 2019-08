Hawke's Bay District Health Board medical imaging technologists have called off their proposed strike.

The strike was set to take place from Monday, 7am to Tuesday, 7am as part of nationwide action.

The Medical Imaging Technologists, who are part of the APEX Union, made the call on Saturday to lift the strike.

Strike action was going to affect district health board radiology services in Wairoa, Napier and Central Hawke's Bay.