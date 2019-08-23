Medical imaging technologists employed by Hawke's Bay District Health Board will strike for 24 hours from 7am Monday, August 26 until 7am Tuesday, August 27.



This is part of a national strike and all DHBs are set to be affected.



Chief Medical and Dental Officer Robin Whyman said the strike would significantly affect Hawke's Bay District Health Board services, as imaging for x-rays, CT, MRI, nuclear medicine, angiography and a number of other radiology services, apart from ultrasound, would be impacted.



"We ask the public to please see their GP or use accident and medical facilities for non-urgent injuries or medical conditions that might require an x-ray or scan during the 24-hour strike action period, and over the weekend.

"Hawke's Bay Hospital is very busy and there will be significant delays as clinicians prioritise those patients that need urgent and lifesaving care."



Whyman said anyone who had operations or clinic appointments affected by the strike, had already been contacted by the DHB.

"Those appointments and operations will be rescheduled as soon as possible, and we apologise to those affected for the disruption this has caused."



The strike action will also affect district health board radiology services in Wairoa, Napier and Central Hawke's Bay.



Only life-preserving imaging services during the 24-hour strike period will go ahead with an agreement in place with the union, APEX.