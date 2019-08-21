Ninety firearms owners took advantage of the prohibited firearms amnesty and buy-back collection event in Dannevirke.

The event was held over Friday and Saturday at the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds and ran from 10.30am to 3.30pm on both days.

Police from Dannevirke and Palmerston North, including Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Sarah Stewart, took part in the event.

Dannevirke Māori wardens and Dannevirke Community patrol volunteers were also in attendance.

A total of 134 firearms and 505 parts were handed in over the two days.

On the Friday, 49 firearms owners handed in 77 firearms and 216 parts while on Saturday 41 firearms owners attended, handing over a total of 57 firearms and 289 parts.

On Friday morning a steady stream of vehicles waited in line as firearms were checked by police officers before the owners could take them into the hall.

Once inside the hall the owners were issued with a number and then waited to handover their firearms at one of four tables that had been set up.

Having the amnesty and buy-back collection over two days meant the owners of firearms were processed in a timely manner.

Police said they were happy with the turnout in Dannevirke.

Police thanked the firearms community for their positive response to the collection events so far, police said.

One Dannevirke firearms owner was impressed with the event, saying it ran very efficiently.

"They were pleasant people to deal with and there were no problems or surprises."