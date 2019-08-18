A 26-year-old man is wanted in relation to a serious assault which occurred in Hastings on Thursday, August 15.

The incident, in Camberley, left a 22-year-old woman with serious injuries.

Police were advised of the incident after the woman was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The 22-year-old woman remained in a critical condition Thursday, before being moved to Wellington Regional Hospital that evening. On Friday, her condition was lifted from critical to serious.

In a statement, Hawke's Bay Police said they need to speak with Ranapera Taumata, who has a warrant to arrest.

Police say they have "concerns for his wellbeing".

Taumata is thought to be in the Napier and Hastings area and Police request any information on his whereabouts. Police also appealed to Taumata to present himself at his nearest station.

Detective Senior Sergeant Brent Greville said a number of people are assisting police with their inquiries and no other members of the public are at risk.

Following the assault, there was a heavy police presence around Napier and Hastings.

On Thursday, a police cordon was set up on Station Rd, Whakatu about 11am, and a car was seen being put on a transporter as police watched.

Another cordon was put in place in Clive around 4pm. A scene examination also took place at an address in Camberley where the assault was believed to have occurred.

If you can assist please call Detective Sergeant Greg Simmons, Hawkes Bay CIB on 06 211 3525.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.