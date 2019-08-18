The Takapau RSA has been rocking out to the sound of rock 'n roll music every Monday evening, and to celebrate the township's rock 'n' roll love affair, the Takapau Rock 'n' Roll Group will be hosting a dance at the Takapau Hall on Saturday night.

Dance instructor Berni Blair says the free dance lessons have taken off, with up to 30 people "rocking up" each Monday evening.

The classes are free although a gold coin donation to the RSA is appreciated. No partner is needed.

Berni says there's always a lot of fun and laughter at the classes and it's a good way to get active.

Advertisement

"We learn rock 'n' roll, some fun line dances and we will be doing some ballroom dance."

Berni and husband Brian have been dancing for nearly 20 years and have taught classes before.

"Someone saw us dancing at a friend's birthday party and asked us if we would do lessons," says Berni.

"The lessons are so much fun that after the allocated hour people don't want to stop."

The Takapau RSA Rock 'n' Roll dance is being held at the Takapau Hall this Saturday, August 24, with Gerry Lee from Whangamatā performing.

"Gerry Lee has a huge following — people are coming from Auckland and Tauranga to see him."

The event has also attracted rock 'n' rollers from Palmerston North, Napier and Hastings and Pahiatua clubs.

The dance starts at 7pm, tickets are $10, available at the door and guests are asked to please bring a plate for a shared supper.

Advertisement

Lessons are Mondays at the Takapau RSA at 7pm. Contact Berni Blair, phone 021 276 3732 or go to Takapau Rock 'n' Roll Group on Facebook.