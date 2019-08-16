Seven things to do in Hawke's Bay this weekend.

1 Taradale RSA Community Car boot/Garage Sale

Come and check out the bargains at the Taradale RSA Community Garage Sale. Free entry.

Taradale RSA, 156 Gloucester St, Taradale, Napier: Today, 9am-1pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/taradale-rsa-community-carboot-garage-sale/napier

2 Saturday Storytime

Join us for a morning of some fun and excitement as we journey through a collection of adventurous stories and tales all preschoolers can enjoy.

Napier Library, Herschell St, Napier: Today, 10.30am-11am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/storytime3/napier

3 Saturday Night Session with Annabelle and Ash

Annabelle & Ash play their own original music, and have over 400 cover songs of all styles, making each one their own.

The Urban Winery, 3 Ossian St, Ahuriri, Napier: Today, 7.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/saturday-night-session-with-annabelle-and-ash/napier

4 Wall.E Community Screening

The Hawke's Bay Youth Environment Council is excited to host a screening of Wall.E at the Havelock North Functions Centre! Set hundreds of years in the future, Wall.E is the story of a lonely robot abandoned on Earth to sort mountains of rubbish.

Havelock North Function Centre, 30 Te Mata Rd, Havelock North: Tomorrow, 2pm-4pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/wall-e-community-screening/havelock-north

5 TOM New Vintage Launch

We are delighted to offer you the opportunity to attend our TOM launch celebration. Held in the Tom McDonald Cellar at the home of Church Road, you'll be treated to a 5-course, TOM wine-matched degustation dinner, hosted by chief winemaker Chris Scott.

Church Road Winery, 150 Church Rd, Taradale, Napier: Tomorrow, 6pm-10pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/tom-exclusive-new-vintage-launch/napier

6 Hawke's Bay Fabric Hoarders Social Sewing

Make time for some social stash-busting. Four hours on a Sunday to progress your fabric project. A friendly, supportive, relaxed and fun environment in which to sew. Suitable for all experience levels.

Keirunga Gardens, Pufflett Rd, Havelock North: Tomorrow, 11am-3pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/hawkes-bay-fabric-hoarders-social-sewing/havelock-north

7 PET First Aid Course

The course covers 23 different situations and it is hands-on for all attendees. Using specially imported mannequins from the US you will learn CPR and rescue breathing. You will practise your bandaging skills on live animals. Learn to recognise everyday poisons, the symptoms and how to help stabilise your animal until you can get professional help. This course will empower you and give you confidence in an emergency situation.

Aurum Coffee, 1101 Heretaunga St, Hastings: Tomorrow, 9am-3pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/pet-first-aid-course/hawkes-bay-gisborne