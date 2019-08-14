The sound of children's voices rang out in Hastings as 10 primary and intermediate school choirs descended on Hastings Intermediate School to sing their hearts out, in a bid to determine who is best.

The choirs, with a total of 400 Year 5 to Year 8 students, participated in The Kids Sing Festival 2019 on Wednesday.

The participating schools were Iona College, Hereworth (two choirs), Woodford House, Hastings Intermediate, Havelock North Primary School, Reignier Catholic School, Taradale Primary, Haumoana School and PPVLab.

Woodford House choir sings the set piece Alone in the Universe at Hastings Intermediate School. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Kids Sing is a junior version of The Big Sing and is for primary and intermediate school choirs.

Both events come under the umbrella of the New Zealand Choral Federation.

The Kids Sing East Coast Region co-ordinator Ngaire Shand said the event had been running for more than 10 years.

Havelock North Primary School choir perform during Kids Sing at Hastings Intermediate School.

"It is the first time we have hosted it at Hastings Intermediate. We have a good mix of boys and girls in the participating choirs.

"Adjudicator for the event is Mark Dorrell, a recognised professional musician from Wellington."

Kids Sing East Coast co-ordinator Ngaire Shand making sure everything is set for the festival at Hastings Intermediate School. Photo / Warren Buckland

Each choir performs a set piece, which this year is Alone in the Universe, plus two other songs of their own choice, and one must be a New Zealand composition, Shand said.

"I am hoping that the festival lifts the standard of children's singing.

"And hopefully if they do it regularly they get better and better. I've already seen some improvements."

The morning sessions culminated in two evening concerts to showcase the choirs with contributing school choirs and full primary and intermediate choirs.