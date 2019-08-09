There's plenty to do this weekend in Hawke's Bay.

1 Saturday Storytime

Join us for a morning of fun and excitement as we journey through a collection of adventurous stories and tales all pre-schoolers can enjoy.

Napier Library, Herschell St, Napier: Today, 10.30am–11am.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/storytime3/napier

Advertisement

2 Things You Can Do with Wool and Other Fibres

The public can come along and take part in these different styles of fibre craft and see first-hand how the fabulous end results are created. The Cast Offs Fibrecraft Group, Creative Fibre at Keirunga, and Homestead Spinners and Weavers will present interactive displays, including carding, spinning, weaving, knitting, needle felting and crochet.

Hastings War Memorial Library, Civic Square, Warren St, Hastings: Today, 10am–4pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/the-things-you-can-do-with-wool-and-other-fibres/hastings

3 2019 Edible Fashion Awards

Don't miss Hawke's Bay's spectacular wearable art event. More than 50 stunning edible-inspired creations intertwined with quality live entertainment makes the Edible Fashion Awards a unique, exciting and talked about highlight of the local event calendar.

Peak Vision Church, 568 Te Mata Mangateretere Rd, Havelock North: Today, 7pm–9pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/2019-edible-fashion-awards/havelock-north

Advertisement

4 Bath Bomb Making Class

Calico Craft Supplies, 272 Gloucester St, Taradale, Napier: Today, 2.30pm-3.30pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/bath-bomb-making-class/napier

5 Sacred Hill off Road Half Marathon 15k & 6.5k Trail Run

Located 20 minutes from central Napier, the Sacred Hill Winery course starts with a lap around the vines before heading off across the farm and into the forest.

Sacred Hill Riflemen's Vineyard, Dartmoor Rd, Napier: Tomorrow, 9am – 1pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/sacred-hill-off-road-half-marathon-15k-6-5k-trail-run/napier

6 Digital Skills Workshops Smartphones

Are you a newbie to computers? Getting frustrated with the Internet, your smartphone or Microsoft Word? Fear not, help is at a library near you. These two-hour workshops cover a selection of topics including internet safety, computer basics, smartphones, Word, eBooks and Family History.

Taradale Library, 26 White St, Taradale, Napier: Tomorrow, 2pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/digital-skills-workshops-smartphones6/napier

7 Concert

The Deco Bay Brass Band will provide the programme which should be a highlight for all lovers of band music.

St Matthew's Anglican Church, 200 King St South, Hastings: Tomorrow, 2pm-3.20pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/concert/hastings

8 Italian Film Festival - The Colours of Life (Carlo di Palma)

Cinema's magic is the running theme of this warm documentary about the life and works of visionary cinematographer Carlo Di Palma. This film is a must-see for any film lover or photographer.

Cinema Gold, 11 Joll Rd, Havelock North: Tomorrow, 11am–12.30pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/italian-film-festival-the-colours-of-life-carlo-di-palma/havelock-north

9 Keirunga Quilters Exhibition

Come and enjoy a lovely range of quilts created by the talented Keirunga Quilters. Fundraising for stage three of the Keirunga rebuild. Raffles and various handmade goods will be on sale.

Havelock North Function Centre, 30 Te Mata Rd, Havelock North: Today and tomorrow 10am-4pm.

Information: Gold coin entry.