Central Hawke's Bay's internet and phone lines are set to be restored by 2.30pm, ending a 46 outage that has tested the patience of petrol stations, homeowners, and even the region's mayor.

About 800 homes or businesses in Waipawa and Waipukurau have been without internet or landlines sinces 4.30pm on Wednesday after a mistake by roading contractors on State Highway 2, 1.3km from Waipukurau.

Chorus spokesman Nathan Beaumont said it was "very frustrating" that it had happened through "no fault of our own".

"The issue caused by roading contractors was compounded by the fact that the holes they were digging when they hit our network then filled up with water, so before we could start repairs we had to source a truck with a pump to clear the water.

"Our techs are working as quickly as they can to get the network repaired."

A Chorus workers at the site on Friday told Hawke's Bay Today the lines would likely be fixed by 2.30pm.

He said it wouldn't normally take so long to fix an outage but they were not permitted to work on a state highway at night.

