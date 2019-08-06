Waimarama resident Sophie Siers has announced her candidacy for the Kahuranaki Ward in this year's local body elections.

Siers has been nominated by outgoing councillor George Lyons, which she said was an honour.

"Having lived at Waimarama for 25 years, built a farming and butchery business, raised three children and been a long term and active member of the Hawke's Bay Farmers Market, I felt inspired to commit myself to making sure that our rural voice is heard clearly around the council table.

"George has been a strong advocate for our ward and I want to continue to ensure quality services are delivered to our rural areas."

She said issues on her agenda included water, compliance, environment, roading, rates and the development of the Heretaunga Plains.

She says she understands both urban and rural needs, having a foot in both camps.

Along with her husband she has a hill country sheep and beef farm, which they have run for 20 years, and also established the popular CBD Hastings Butchery.

"I understand the issues that affect both urban and rural dwellers."

"Kahuranaki needs a councillor who lives and works in the ward, who knows the challenges the residents face and is prepared to commit to advocating for them."

The Kahuranaki ward is one of two rural wards in the Hastings District, covering areas

including Waimarama, Ocean Beach, Poukawa, Maraekakaho and Kereru.