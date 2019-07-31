About 800 homes or businesses in Central Hawke's Bay are without phone or internet after a mistake by roading contractors near Waipukurau.

Chorus spokesman Nathan Beaumont said contractors doing road works about 1.3km from Waipukurau had damaged its network on Thursday morning.

"There are technicians on site at the moment working to repair the damage but at this stage I don't have an estimated time when the work will be done.

Beaumont said it was "very frustrating" that it had happened through "no fault of own".

Advertisement

"I apologise to anyone impacted by this issue. "

MORE TO COME