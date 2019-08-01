Hastings councillor Bayden Barber has announced he will be standing for re-election in the Hastings-Havelock North Ward.

"I have enjoyed working with our mayor, fellow councillors and staff throughout the last term."

"In 2016 I campaigned on improving our drinking water safety, and the council has worked well together to address this issue."

"Our council is now leading the country for the provision of safe drinking water, with a huge amount of work and investment gone into upgrading our drinking water infrastructure over the past three years."

He says he is also focused on affordable housing, something which all councils are struggling to provide.

"Hastings District Council is working with private developers, social housing providers and iwi to build more homes, faster across the district."

"We currently have approximately 1000 homes either under construction or in the planning stage, including Waingākau, a 120-house development in west Flaxmere… but there is still more work to do."

"We are hopeful that central government will come to the party to accelerate housing developments in the district; we have the land and the partners, we are just lacking the capital required."

He said making Hastings a great place to live is a key priority of his.

"Our local economy is strong right now with both industry and retail performing well."

"We've got some exciting developments planned for the Hastings CBD that will coincide with the reopening of the Opera House. We are investing in upgrading our parks and playgrounds so the future for Hastings is bright."

After a mayoral bid in the 2017 by-election, in which he came second, Barber said he will not be running for mayor this time round.

"I won't be running for mayor at this election, but I haven't ruled out having another go at the top job in the future."

He said he has a good working relationship with both current mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, and councillor Damon Harvey who has also put his hand up, and will be supportive of whoever gets the top job.