Andrew Wilder feels he has finally got to know his father, many years after his death.

Nick Wilder, of Wallingford, Waipukurau, died in 1970, aged 56. Andrew was just 18 at the time and while he knew his father had served overseas in World War II he knew little more.

"The war was something unspoken," says Andrew.

"He never told us what he'd done."

The closest he would get to discussing the war with his children was the phrase "when we were in the desert ... " used when his sons complained about something they considered onerous.

"My brother and I used to chuckle," says Andrew.

"But in hindsight, the way he related back to those conditions ... they had made an impact on him."

And no wonder, Andrew was to find out, when he decided to look into his father's war record.

"I was thinking it would be good to get some kind of family album - something for the children before it got lost and forgotten."

Andrew's sister in Auckland had their father's war record and that's where Andrew decided to start.

"I opened it and the first thing that struck me was the dates. He had been overseas for four years and 356 days. Nine days short of five years."

But what had he been doing in all that time?

"We were aware he'd been in the Barce Raid, but as I read on, I learned he had not only been in the North African desert, he'd also been in Greece, Crete and Italy."

Writing about his father's life has taken a lot of research, Andrew says.

"I have travelled a lot, read a lot and spoken to a lot of people."

And what he discovered and then wrote about quickly grew from a family album to a book - newly launched this month - telling an incredible tale of an outstanding man.

"The more I researched the more it became evident I had a good story," Andrew says.

"Dad got the DSO for his service in the Barce Raid in the North African desert, that was his legacy, but he did so much more."

As a "Desert Raider" he piloted one of the LRDG's modified 30cwt Chevrolet two-wheel drive trucks across hundreds of kilometres of uncharted arid terrain, gathering intelligence, delivering supplies and ambushing targets before finishing his truck off by ramming it into two enemy tanks during the Barce Raid.

It was in the wake of that raid that Nick was shot in both legs, leaving him with a limp for the rest of his life. Returning to the fray after his recovery, he fought in Greece, Crete and Libya, filling chapters that read like a Boys' Own Adventure.

Andrew says he enjoyed the research and writing process.

"I knew Nick Wilder as Dad, a farmer, and a returned serviceman. Now I know of some of the horrific times he'd had and why there was always an unspoken, mutual respect between returned servicemen that we don't understand. I don't think many New Zealanders realise how horrific it was.

"In a way, Dad was fortunate he could come back to the farm and the solitude he craved. We would often see him in a characteristic pose, rolling a cigarette, thoughts far, far away.

"He also had the benefit of a tight-knit family. He was a kind and generous man and had skills he'd brought home from the war ... he was hard-working, a good employer with integrity, who knew how to be part of a team. We were just coming into the good times when I was old enough to relate to him as an adult when he died.

"Ideally I would have been able to write this book by sitting him down with a dictaphone - maybe I'd have to hide it under the table - he took so much with him."

But in doing the research, Andrew says he has met "some really good people. And the process has been cathartic. I have got to know my father."

Distinguished Service - The life and WWII Adventures of N.P. (Nick) Wilder New Zealand Divisional Cavalry and the Long Range Desert Group by Andrew Wilder is available at Paper Plus, Waipukurau.