Dannevirke's foodbanks yesterday received a trailer-load of food to help feed local families in need.

It's the second year the foodbanks have received a donation through the initiative of Dannevirke couple Alan and Eileen Holmes.

Alan Holmes came up with the idea of redirecting money from the Government's winter energy allowance toward providing groceries for the town's foodbanks.

"Seniors receive an extra allowance from May 1 to the end of September for heating," said Holmes.

Advertisement

This amounts to around $800 for the couple.

"I didn't need the extra money so I thought why not redirect it so it can help those who need it."

Holmes said this year's collection of money was an even bigger success than last year.

"This has been really well supported with people donating either all or some of the extra payment. It all adds up and it all helps."

He said this had paid for a large supply of groceries.

Holmes said he wanted to thank all the donors, who will remain anonymous, and the soon to be former owners of Dannevirke New World Garry and Bridget Hasler.

"Garry generously allowed a very handsome discount for buying in bulk and this increased the buying power of the money we had been donated. So this gave us much more bang for our buck."

Holmes said with the surplus payments being granted for two more months he would be happy to continue to receive donations.

He would also like to see the scheme spread to other communities.

Dannevirke's foodbank organisers say they are most grateful to Alan Holmes and everyone who contributed to the scheme.

"We are lost for words. It is a real blessing to receive this donation. We have families who come into the foodbanks for help as they are struggling."

Bill Young, who is the president of the St Vincent de Paul's Dannevirke conference, said demand for food from the foodbanks has increased significantly.

"So far this year we have given out more than 500 food parcels, on average that's about 20 or 30 a month.

"A donation such as this really helps."

He said foodbanks receive donations from other centres and businesses such as Watties. They also share with other foodbanks if they have a surplus of certain items.

Young said one of the times of stress for many families is if the breadwinner suffers an accident.

"From what we have learned is that there is often a three-week wait until ACC payments begin so that's three weeks with no income for a family."

Food parcels are sorted into what an average family would consume, but nutritional values are taken into account.

"But sometimes we might get a big box of chocolates so we can share out the treats."

Young says one of the difficult situations is when a family member has specific needs such as a gluten-free diet or if there is a young baby in the family.

"We have to plan how we put together a food parcel in that situation."