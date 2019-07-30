The mild winter weather is about to turn, with a cold couple of days in store for Hawke's Bay.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the temperatures will not plummet, but there will be a noticeable drop.

From 16 degrees Celsius in Napier on Tuesday, it is expected to drop to 14C on Wednesday and then down to 12C on Thursday.

"That must be when that southerly really gets in to the Hawke's Bay areas," he said.

"Wednesday, for the Hawke's Bay region, it will be a fine day with a few evening showers as northwesterlies change southwest in the evening.

"It's going to be on that Thursday when people wake up and those southwesterlies are going to be present and people are going to feel them because it's going to be colder that what is has been for the last month or so."

Showers will clear throughout Thursday morning.

Friday is set to start out fine, with high cloud increasing and possible showers later in the day.

"Temperatures are coming back up on Friday again, with 17C being the high for Napier."

While Hawke's Bay is following a similar trend to much of the East Coast of the country, it is unlikely to feel the effects as badly.

Ferris said places such as Christchurch were predicted to get heavy rain as the southerly makes it way up the country but it was likely to "lose steam" by the time it reaches Hawke's Bay.

"Hawke's Bay is not going to feel as many effects of the wet weather."

While snow is being predicted in some areas, such as the Desert Road on Wednesday night, it is unlikely to affect the Napier-Taupo Road.