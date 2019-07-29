Four of the country's leading scientists will share the latest research into New Zealand's largest and most active fault in a public talk in Wairoa in August.

Hosted by Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Emergency Management Group, Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group, GNS Science, Niwa and East Coast LAB (Life at the Boundary), scientists will present the latest findings on the Hikurangi subduction zone, slow slip events, earthquakes and tsunami, and the risk they pose to New Zealand.

Kate Boersen of East Coast LAB said people would learn about the diverse scientific research projects under way to understand the subduction zone during the hour-long talk.

She said those who attended would also have the opportunity to ask questions.

It's one of Wairoa's biggest threats. Scientists say the community needs to know it. Photo / File

"Scientists have been working tirelessly researching the Hikurangi subduction zone to seek patterns, occurrences, movements and possible clues from the past, to hopefully one day get a clearer picture of what is happening out there, and what that might mean for New Zealand," Boersen said.

Much of the research on the Hikurangi subduction zone is being undertaken under a five-year, $6 million MBIE-funded Endeavour project led by GNS Science, with major collaboration and contributions from international partners.

GNS Science project leader Dr Laura Wallace said it was a great opportunity for the community to understand more about the risks the Hikurangi subduction zone poses.

Three public talks will also take place in the Tairāwhiti region in August.

The full schedule of talks are:

- Gisborne on Monday, August 5 from 6.30pm at Waikanae Surf Lifesaving

- Tokomaru Bay on Tuesday, August 6 from 3pm at Haven Senior Citizens Hall

- Tolaga Bay/Uawa on Tuesday, August 6 from 6.30pm at the Fire Station

- Te Araroa on Wednesday, August 7 from 5pm at Hinerupe Marae

- Wairoa on Thursday, August 8 from 6pm at Wairoa War Memorial Hall