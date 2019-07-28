Residents on Clarence Cox Cres in Napier were told to stay indoors during the early hours of Monday morning, as police hunted for the occupants of a car which crashed into a house.

A police spokeswoman said the occupants of the vehicle fled, and were pursued by police, on foot.

Three people were taken into custody.

The spokeswoman said the crash caused "some damage" to weatherboards on the house.

Police enquiries were continuing on Monday.

A woman who did not wish to be named said a tow truck took the car away about 2.30am.