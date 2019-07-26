Hawke's Bay has plenty of activities and events for people of all ages to enjoy. We list 8 of the best on this weekend.

1. Messy Church

Fun for primary and intermediate aged kids and their families. Crafts and music to tell Bible stories. Hosted by St Peter's Anglican Church, Riverslea, Hastings. Followed by a meal. For more details contact Rosie Marriott 0211 676 378 text only.

St Martins Hall, Mayfair, 1120 Willowpark Rd North, Hastings: Today, 4pm-6pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/messy-church2/hastings

2. NZ Red Cross - Knitting and Shop Sale

The Napier Branch of New Zealand Red Cross is having a Knitting and Shop Sale. There will be handknitting, books, handbags, shoes, clothing, toys and more for sale.

Red Cross, 35 Cadbury Rd, Napier: Today, 9am–2pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/nz-red-cross-knitting-and-shop-sale/napier

3. Australasia's Top Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute Show

Introducing Tony Painting and the Power Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute Show. The Cabana, 11 Shakespeare Rd, Napier: Today, 8pm–11.55pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/australasias-top-stevie-ray-vaughan-tribute-show/napier

4. Truffle Hunt

You can take part in an exciting and unusual event in Hawke's Bay. An outing in the country searching for the elusive truffle. These exclusive hunts are a must do for foodies.

Sacremonte Truffle, Omarunui Rd, Napier: Today, 9am-11am Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/truffle-hunt/napier

5. IN focUs - Vincent van Gogh

Join Glen Pickering and his IN focUS panel of experts as they discuss Vincent van Gogh like never before. MTG Century Theatre, 9 Herschell St, Napier: Today, 4pm–5.30pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/in-focus-vincent-van-gogh/napier

6. Re-Fashion Workshop with Naomi Prowse

The aim of this workshop is to Rescue, Re-fashion, and Re-use.

Creative Arts Napier, Community Arts Centre, 16 Byron St, Napier: Today, 10.30am-3.30pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/re-fashion-workshop-with-naomi-prowse/napier

7. Saturday Night Session with Alex and Shelby

Alex Richardson and Shelby Rowlett.

These versatile musos have put together a show like you've never heard before. Originals, covers, mash-ups, and a few more surprises are in store.

The Urban Winery, 3 Ossian St, Ahuriri, Napier: Today, 7.30pm-9.30pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/saturday-night-session-with-alex-and-shelby-and-dave/napier

8. Hawke's Bay Loaded Tough Guy and Gal Challenge

If you want to get down and dirty and have a whole lot of fun, then these unique off-road running events are for you. Clifton Station, 459 Clifton Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 11am–2pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/hawkes-bay-loaded-tough-guy-and-gal-challenge/hastings