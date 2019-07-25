Residents of Herbertville's Seaview Rd attended a evening public meeting on Monday to discuss Tararua District Council's intention to reallocate and create new street addresses of the properties on the road.

Changes would take place from the beginning of the road for about a kilometre.

Just under 20 affected people attended the meeting and were able to review maps and a list of the changes.

It was explained at the meeting that the council is now required to reallocate the street addresses as the current system of addressing no longer meets the New Zealand addressing standard.

In 1996, numbers that relied on a distance measure were assigned to the existing properties of Seaview Rd – these were called Rural Address Property Identification (RAPID) numbers.

Over the years, more sections have been created on Seaview Rd than the RAPID numbers allow and there are now no numbers remaining for allocation in some areas.

To remedy this, the council needs to reallocate these properties to a sequential numbering system, rather than the current RAPID numbering system.

For electoral, postal, and other purposes the council can allocate a number to any area of land or building or part of a building within its district and can change the number allocated to any such area of land or building.

This change will come into effect from Monday.

Aside from a change of address, residents should not be affected in any other way. This change does not affect property zoning, valuation or rates.

The council is working alongside New Zealand Post to find ways to minimise disruption to the affected residents.

Maps with the new address numbers can be found at the Cape Turnagain Golf Club, Herbertville Camping Ground, Herbertville Fire Station and on the Council's website (www.tararuadc.govt.nz) or by email request to project lead, Violet Christison (violet.christison@tararuadc.govt.nz).