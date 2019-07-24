Hawke's Bay police are discussing new options in terms of tackling crime ... and it involves rugby.

Both police and rugby players from the Magpies and the Tuis women's squad scrummed together for a training session and discussion about a career in policing along with professional rugby in Onekawa on July 10.

The initiative was picked up by Magpies trainer Josh Syms, along with Detectives Alex Simister and Greg Simmons.

Recruiting advisor Sergeant Greg Macklow said Magpie's Squad members welcomed the challenge of the PCT (Physical Competency Test) course.

Advertisement

Although the Tui players arrived from work and weren't even dressed for the occasion, they still "flew around in respectable times egged on by teammates".

"The coaches were pleased with what they saw", Macklow said, "the day put smiles on faces and led to plenty of banter among the group."

Some former Magpies who are now in the force, Detective Senior Sergeant Dave De Lange, Sergeant Jason Evans and Senior Constables Mike Burne and Graham Hawkins, were on hand to share their varied experiences and wisdom with the players.

Recent graduates Constables Elizabeth Ghio-Tuita and Jade Hoskin-Hindmarsh were also able to share with players the realities of juggling policing with parenthood, and insights about being women on the frontline.

"We're after the best people to join our high-performing team - and where better to look than in areas where people are already driving themselves to be the best they can be," Macklow said.

Senior Constable Richard Jarman, a former Hurricane, was also on hand to talk about his pathway into policing after professional rugby and prominent referee Constable Stu Catley advised players on juggling work and sporting commitments.

"This is just the start of an ongoing relationship between Police and New Zealand Rugby as each seeks to get the best out of their teams", Macklow said.

"The diverse nature of rugby players and rugby values translate really well into today's policing environment.

"Players at this elite level have been exposed to a lot of social interaction with various cultures and this certainly helps when dealing with all manner of people that police come into contact with.

"We'd love to see some of the players wearing the blue uniform as well as the black-and-white one in the future."

For more information on police recruitment, go to www.newcops.co.nz.