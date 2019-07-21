Hawke's Bay is in for a uneventful, but grey, wet week as the kids head back to school.

MetService meteorologist Tamara Vuksa said Hawke's Bay locals will be waking up to a fine Monday morning, with possible light frosts.

However, the sunshine will not last as a narrow ridge builds over the country.

The Bay will cloud over in the afternoon, with possible coastal showers, and a high of 15C.

Tuesday weather in the North Island will be dominated by a trough moving over the country, and Hawke's Bay can expected cloud with showers around the coast.

Vuska said the high will be around 15C.

Wednesday is expected to be raining across the East Coast of the North Island, due to northeasterlies.

The high is expected to be 14C, and residents will also notice a breeze, although the wind is unlikely to be strong.

Thursday and Friday are looking similar, with northeasterlies bring occasional rain, and a high of 14C.

Vuska said on Monday, Hawke's Bay will be one of the places to be around the country, with much of the rest of the North Island seeing showers and cloud for most of the day.

By mid-week, with northeasterlies coming in, Vuska said the people on the western side of the country will be faring slightly better than those in the East.

"It's just going to be an uneventful wet week."