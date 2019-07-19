It's the last weekend of school holidays. Here are eight things you can do to entertain the kids this weekend, or to get away from them for a moment.

1. NZ Guitar Quartet

Four uniquely accomplished guitarists, Christopher Hill, Jane Curry, John Couch and Owen Moriarty, bring an infectious energy to the concert stage.

Central Hawke's Bay Municipal Theatre, 18 Kenilworth St, Waipawa: Today, 7.30pm-9.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/nz-guitar-quartet/waipawa

2. The Architectural Legacy of J.A. Louis Hay - Walking Tour

Take a gentle stroll around some of Napier's streets with a museum curator and learn about some local iconic buildings designed by architect Louis Hay. After the walking tour come and explore the exhibition of his works in MYG's Linkway Gallery at your own pace.

MTG Hawke's Bay, 1 Tennyson St, Napier: Today, 11am-12.00pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/the-architectural-legacy-of-j-a-louis-hay-walking-tour/napier

3. Worm Farm Workshop

Come and learn how to set up and care for your worm farm. Our expert will teach you everything you need to know to set up a worm farm at home, your work or school and how to look after it throughout the year.

Environment Centre Hawke's Bay, 1004 Karamu Rd North, Mayfair, Hastings: Today, 10am-12pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/worm-farm-workshop3/hastings

4. Byron Middleton Memorial Concert

Madcap Music in association with F.G. Smith Eatery and Aroha in Napier will transform both spaces into a concert style venue to help raise money for Cystic Fibrosis NZ in memory of beloved brother, son and friend to many in Hawke's Bay, Byron "Byza" Middleton.

F.G. Smith Eatery, 9A Ossian St, Ahuriri, Napier: Today, 7.30pm-11.55pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/byron-middleton-memorial-concert/napier

5. Dru Yoga Workshop Hawke's Bay

This workshop is ideal for beginners and experienced yoga practitioners alike. Join workshop leaders and tutors of Dru Australasia Patricia Brown and Sue Cleaver on a journey of self-discovery.

Taruna College, 33 Te Mata Peak Rd, Havelock North: Today, 10am-4.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/dru-yoga-workshop-hawkes-bay/havelock-north

6. Re-Fashion Workshop with Naomi Prowse

The aim of this workshop is to rescue, re-fashion, and reuse.

Creative Arts Napier, Community Arts Centre, 16 Byron St, Napier: Today, 10.30am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/re-fashion-workshop-with-naomi-prowse/napier

7. Fundraising Trivia Bingo Quiz

This event is hosted by the Napier RSA to raise funds for the Citizens Advice Bureau. Trivia Bingo is a fun exciting mix of quiz questions and bingo to create a friendly, enjoyable and laughable environment.

Napier RSA, 34 Vautier St, Napier: Tomorrow, 4.30pm-7pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/fundraising-trivia-bingo-quiz/napier

8. Hawke's Bay Fabric Hoarders Social Sewing

Make time for some social stash-busting. Four hours on a Sunday to progress your fabric project. A friendly, supportive, relaxed and fun environment in which to sew. Suitable for all experience levels.

Keirunga Gardens, Pufflett Rd, Havelock North: Tomorrow, 11am-3pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/hawkes-bay-fabric-hoarders-social-sewing/havelock-north