Guardrail and barrier installation work is under way at three sites along Hawke's Bay highways and there are likely to be some delays.

Contractors are carrying out guardrail replacement along the Mangaonuku Bridge on State Highway 50 in Central Hawke's Bay, and temporary speed restrictions are in place.

An NZ Transport Agency spokesman said there would be occasional delays when stop/go signalling was operating, although delays in travel time would be "negligible".

There will however be up to five minutes of impact on travel times at two other work sites.

On SH2 north speed restrictions are in place along with temporary traffic lights on Te Uni Hill near Wairoa, with similar restrictions in operation at Te Mahanga on SH2 south between Hastings and Dannevirke where barrier installation is being carried out.

Contractors are also carrying out drainage maintenance between Mohaka and Kotemaori on SH2 north, as well as roadside dropout repairs around Sandy Creek, Tutira.

Restrictions are in place and there are likely to be delays in travel time.

Seal widening is also being carried out around Tangoio as well as at sites between Waipawa and Waipukurau on SH2 south.

The only major work under way on SH5 between Napier and Taupo is a surface water blasting programme between Te Haroto and Te Pohue.

Speed restrictions and occasional stop/go signalling will be operating.