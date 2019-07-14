On Friday Napier will once again come to life with Art Deco coats, hats and fur wraps taking centre stage as part of the Winter Deco Weekend.

The annual event is Art Deco Trust's sophisticated and stylish boutique festival and showcases everything from entertainment, dancing and dining to unique heritage experiences.

With so many wonderful events on offer Art Deco Trust Festival Director Glen Pickering gave some of his tips for what is best on offer at the 2019 Winter Deco Weekend.

"I would kick off your Winter Deco Weekend at the Opening Soiree," Pickering said.

"Set in the magnificent Daily Telegraph Building this will be a glamorous affair with bubbles flowing, live music playing and the revelry of Art Deco at its best."

Dancing is set to be a big draw card this year with one of the featured events The Dazzle Ball set to be a spectacle with the NZ Defence Force Jazz Orchestra, live performances throughout the evening, dance lessons, best dressed prizes, and photographic portraits, all with a light supper and drink on arrival.

Also to get your dancing feet ready why not attend one of the Vintage Dance Lessons where you'll the basics of a range of vintage dances from the Art Deco era.

"If you are looking to wine and dine the night away, we have brilliant dining events which offer both a wonderful culinary and entertainment experiences," Pickering said.

"The Jazz Dinner Deluxe pairs a high quality dining experience at the spectacular Art Deco Masonic Hotel with world renowned John Redman and Trio Noveau."

For a fun and funny evening there's Caruso Cuisine at the National Café, with a three-course meal and a musical entertainment to warm the soul.

If music is more your thing then you are in for a treat with outstanding Jazz performances at the Cabana from Festival Favourites Lady Larissa Thursday Night, and High Society on Friday and Saturday.

For a Sunday session get to the Hawke's Bay Jazz Club with the Wellington Shake em on Downers.

For something a bit different try Absinthe Obscura. The first session sold out in record time so be sure not to miss the newly added session. Punters will be greeted, seated and treated to a sample of the rich delights of the wormwood-based liquor, before being entertained by a gypsy fiddler, the Green Fairy and surprise guests.

But if you're feeling lucky you can try your hand at the Prohibition Casino. Enjoy small eats, extraordinary wine and musical entertainment as you roll the dice and play your hands all with fun "Casino Cash".

