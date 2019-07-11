Getting an electronic sign erected in Dannevirke's High St is proving to be an almost impossible task for the Dannevirke Community Board.

Deputy chairman Pat Walshe has been behind the move to have an electronic sign that would promote events happening in the district placed on High St but so far he has hit a brick wall.

Initially it was suggested the sign could be affixed to Dannevirke Town Hall but it was thought there could be an issue because of the building's heritage listing.

Mitre 10 was approached over the possibility of attaching the new sign to an existing sign by the Mitre 10 carpark. That sign is attached to a fence on the Ngāti Kahungunu offices next to Mitre 10.

Advertisement

Walsh had sourced a sign from a Palmerston North manufacturer at a reasonable cost. At the board's June meeting it was agreed he go ahead and make arrangements to purchase the sign.

At this month's meeting of the board Walsh reported that both Mitre 10 and Ngāti Kahungunu were happy with the placement of the sign and Tararua mayor Tracey Collis and Tararua District Council chief executive Blair King had given the go ahead to proceed with it.

"It was looking as though we were set to go ahead with it, but then the NZ Transport Agency said no, you can't put the sign there.

"They said there was a building on the site, not a carpark. They must have been looking at an old map as there is no building on the site, there are 20 or so carparks."

NZTA then said the electronic sign could not be attached to another sign as it would make it oversize.

Walsh said the next stumbling block was put in their way when Scanpower said laying a power cable to the sign would be expensive.

"I don't know where to go now. It's been hard work trying to put up a sign.

"I can't get over the blocks that have been put in our way."

At the board meeting Collis told the board to go ahead and get quote from Scanpower for the work.

At last week's community board coffee meeting Walsh said the sign measured 1600mm by 600mm.

It would be operated by Dannevirke Information Centre staff and would promote coming events, advertise local body elections, water shortages, fire bans.

Board member Kim Spooner-Taylor suggested that some rules and regulations were needed as to what could and could not be put up on the sign.

The proximity of the sign to a pedestrian crossing on High St was an issue raised as it was felt it could distract drivers, but board chairman Ross Macdonald said the sign would attract attention no matter where it was placed.

Regarding NZTA objections, board member Terry Hynes suggested inviting a representative to visit the proposed site.

In the mean time Walsh said he was at a loss to know what to do and would be keen for some feedback on the issue.