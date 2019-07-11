A procession of colourful trucks filled with show-stopping equipment is set to arrive next week to create a world of wonder, with the inaugural 'Flaxmere Extravaganza'.

Hosted by Zirka Circus, and as part of its 10th anniversary tour, 20 international performers will take to the stage for the first time in Flaxmere.

Owner, and manager, Jeni Hou said they are "proud to provide wonderful family entertainment to all the families".

Her family has been in the entertainment and circus industry for three generations.

"Zirka Circus has successfully been entertaining families in New Zealand for over nine years and this all-new show takes it to a whole new level of entertainment, with performing arts, theatre and show time all wrapped up in a world-class performance," Hou said.

"What we bring to the community is not just an international quality show but also a cultural experience and inspiration. We are deeply rooted in the community, therefore we are trying to reach as many communities as we can."

She said, when they previously came to Hawke's Bay, they were asked by locals to bring their show to Flaxmere.

"This time, with great support from Hasting District Council and councillor Henare O'Keefe, we finally get the chance to bring it to Flaxmere, and we are extremely excited about it."

They will set up on vacant land behind the Flaxmere village.

The first show is next Thursday, July 18, at 7pm - the second week of the school holidays.

Following that, there will be two shows each day from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21, before they head to Napier.

Hastings councillor for Flaxmere and Hastings ambassador Henare O'Keefe said he is touched Zirka circus wants to make an "impression on Flaxmere for all the right reasons, and bring some laughter and joy into our beloved village".

"There are times in our life when we have to come together and laugh and join hands and really marinate in the laughter and joy that I know this circus will bring," O'Keefe said.

O'Keefe says there is no doubt people will "flock" to the shows, including people who ordinarily wouldn't visit Flaxmere.

O'Keefe will not be able to attend, but Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazelhurst and fellow Hastings councillor for Flaxmere, Jacoby Poulain will welcome the circus into the suburb, supported by a local kapa haka group.

Free tickets have been allocated to various community groups and schools in the suburb.