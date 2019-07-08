

A woman in her 20s is still recovering in Hawke's Bay Hospital after she was hit by a bus on Friday evening.

Police were called to the accident at 5.20pm were the woman was reportedly trapped underneath the vehicle, belonging to Go Bus Ltd, on the corner of Tennyson St and Wellesley Rd in Napier.

Once Napier firefighters used equipment to lift the bus off the woman, she was transferred to hospital. She is currently in a stable condition, but will remain in hospital for a few days, a Hawke's Bay Hosptial communications spokesperson said.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council transport manager Anne Redgrave said she was "shocked" to hear of the incident and extended her sympathy to the woman and her family.

"We are awaiting the police report on the incident in order to determine exactly what happened.

In regards to making contact with the injured person's family, we haven't yet been provided with her details, but when this is available we and Go Bus Ltd will make contact as appropriate."

A police spokesperson said they had no current information on the accident. The woman has also been contacted for comment.

Another woman was also hit by a car in Hastings during the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Pattison Rd in Akina, Hastings at 5.55pm on Sunday.

The woman was not admitted to Hawke's Bay hospital, but was treated by St John Ambulance Service paramedics.

The driver has been questioned by police, but no arrests were made at the time.