Hawke's Bay has plenty of activities and events for people of all ages to enjoy. We list eight of the best on this weekend.

1. Truffle Hunt

You can take part in an exciting and unusual event in Hawke's Bay - an outing in the country searching for the elusive truffle. These exclusive hunts are a must do for foodies.

Where: Sacremonte Truffle, Omarunui Rd, Napier: Today, 9am-11am.

For more information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/truffle-hunt/napier

2. Magpie Market - Awesome Indoor Market

We have everything from art to collectibles, chilli sauces and yummy honey.

Where: Meeanee Hall, Gavin Black St, Meeanee, Napier: Today, 10am–2pm.

For more information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/magpie-market-awesome-indoor-market/napier

3. Saturday Night Session with Mia Jay

Local superstar Mia Jay is back and will be performing here at The Urban Winery from 7.30.

Where: The Urban Winery, 3 Ossian St, Ahuriri, Napier: Today, 7.30pm–9.30pm.

For more information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/saturday-night-session-with-mia-jay/napier

4. Knit and Natter

Knit and Natter happens each month regardless of the seasons at Napier and Taradale libraries. Bring your knitting or other needlework and share a cuppa and chat.

Where: Napier Libraries, Herschell St, Napier: Today, 10am-11am.

For more information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/knit-and-natter/napier

5. Senor Dirty Hairy's Latin All Nighter

Senor Dirty Hairy plays exclusively vinyl Latin records spanning from 1950s to 1980s covering: salsa, Afro Cuban, cumbia, mambo, bosanova, Latin funk, cha cha cha, samba, bolero, Latin jazz, tropical and rumba

Where: The Common Room, 227 Heretaunga St East, Hastings: Today, 8pm and 1am.

For more information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/senor-dirty-hairys-latin-all-nighter/hastings

6. Napier Sunday Market

The biggest Market in Hawke's Bay! More than 60 stalls to explore, and featuring live music and buskers. Great range of fresh fruit when in season. Well worth a visit!

Where: Marine Parade Domain, Marine Parade, Napier: Tomorrow, 8am-1pm.

For more information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/napier-sunday-market/napier

7. EIT Institute of Sport – Public open day

People can tour the facility and see a range of activities in action as it opens up.

Where: Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park, 42 Percival Rd, Tomoana, Hastings: Tomorrow, 10am–2pm.

8. NZ Rationalists & Humanists – Theravada Buddhism

Phramaha Chayapol Khemapanyo will provide an introduction to Theravada Buddhism as practised in Thailand, with opportunities for questions. Chanting and meditation will be part of the experience.

Where: Pathumrungsiwatanaram Monastery, 382 Farndon Rd, Clive, Hastings: Tomorrow, 3pm–5pm

For more information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/nz-rationalists-theravada-buddhism/hawkes-bay-gisborne

9. Mindful Kids Workshop

An empowering workshop teaching kids essential tools to calm their monkey minds so they can sit still and relax like a frog in times of stress and anxiety, 6-12 years, $20.

Where: Jireh Hall, behind St Johns Church, 608 Frederick St, Hastings: Today, 2pm–4pm

For more information: email bonnie@bbbs.nz