Heavy rain could turn to heavy snow in elevated areas of Hawke's Bay on Thursday night, MetService is warning.

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee said a southerly change sweeping over the region on Thursday night will turn the rain into show in some of the ranges around Hawke's Bay.

"There is a front that is bringing with it plenty of rain but a southerly wind moving in overnight will undertake most of that rainfall," Lee said.

"That will mean that freezing levels will be dropping and we have snow warnings out for Taihape, parts of Hawke's Bay and the Gisborne ranges north of Napier.

"Snowfall warnings are in place from 6pm to 4am on Friday."

A road warnings was in place for SH5 over the Napier Taupo road with rain turning to snow above 700 metres overnight.

Between 2 to 4cm of snow may settle near the summit of the road according to Lee.

Motorists are advised to take care on the road into Friday as wet weather is still expected to hang around for most of the day before it starts to settle heading into the weekend.