Occupants of a vehicle involved in a two-car crash on Riverbend Rd on Thursday morning have fled the scene on foot.

The nose-to-tail crash occurred near the intersection of Morris Spence Ave in Napier about 9.10am.

Police arrived on scene at 9.15am to find one of the vehicle's occupants had run from the scene. No-one who remained at the scene was injured.

Motorists were advised to avoid Riverbend Rd as a portion of it around the crash site was limited to one lane traffic.

Police inquiries were continuing.

