After a frosty start on Sunday morning, dozens of intrepid Polar Plungers leaped into the icy water of the Waipawa and Districts Centennial Memorial Pool ... all in the name of community support.

The brave plungers - some of whom jumped out again almost as quickly - had been sponsored to raise further funding for the continued upgrades to the pool.

Among the first to make the leap was Central Hawke's Bay Mayor Alex Walker.

"It was cold," she said.

"But the community spirit amongst everyone who took part or came to watch was amazing, it was worth it just for that."

But early indications of the amount raised look good, say organisers. Sponsorship money can be dropped into the CHB District Council or the AW Parsons Pool by July 10, and the final tally will be announced. The organisers thanked sponsors PersonaliseIt, Quality Tractor Services and the Women's Institute.