Iona College raised more than $100,000 from a night out with a former All Black for the renovation of its sport facilities.

The Game ON! fundraiser, held at Peak Vision on June 22, raised more than $120,000 and will go towards renovating the school's hockey turf, tennis and netball courts.

More than 340 people from the Iona College community decked out in black-tie attire enjoyed the sports-themed event while being entertained by former All Black Sir John Kirwan and well known sports journalist Ric Salizzo.

"The event was absolutely fabulous," said Game ON! team organiser Mary-Anne Chan.

"John and Ric set the scene by sitting on stage in two beautiful velvet chairs more suited for a cigar bar and set about bantering with each other like old friends and throwing wisecracks about their rugby days. More importantly, they also delivered a number of very powerful messages around the extremely important issue of mental health."

More than 340 people from the Iona College community attended the event at Peak Vision. Photo / Supplied

Iona College's principal, Helen Armstrong, presented a cheque for $3632 to Sir John's Charity, the JK Foundation, which helps young New Zealanders by providing tools and support to help them manage their mental health.

Former Iona old girl and Silver Ferns netball player Sandra Edge was also in attendance. It was Edge who opened the original courts in 1995.

During the night a live auction was held and guests also had the chance to win prizes, with more than 200 helium balloons floating at the event containing various different prizes to be won.