With a final icy sigh, Jack Frost is set to depart Hawke's Bay as warmer weather is about to settle in and it'll even be accompanied by a drop of rain.

With a high-pressure system affecting the country since Tuesday, leading to clear, calm nights with glistening frosty mornings for Hawke's Bay, the system will move to the east and will direct a warmer northeast flow over the region.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said the large high-pressure system brought clear skies and light winds, but as it moves off to the east most will notice that the nights are not as cold.

Clear skies allowed temperatures to drop significantly at night, with Napier and Hastings hitting 0C before sunrise.

Monday morning will be similar with a frosty start to the morning, but warmer temperatures are on their way.

"A more subtropical flow is developing which leads to warmer conditions for Hawke's Bay, so on Sunday night there will be low zero for Napier but by Wednesday the overnight low will be about 12C so it's certainly going to be a lot warmer - it's certainly going to be a lot more noticeable for people this week," James said.

"With that northeast flow there is going to be a few showers later in the week, but nothing significant. There will be rain overnight on Wednesday night going into Thursday, we're not expecting it to be heavy."

With the lack of rain, it was a dry June and July is following suit for Hawke's Bay, along with the rest of the North Island.

A total 79.8 millimetres of rain fell in Napier between June 1 to 28, a figure that was "very little", according to Keyser.

"On the 13th of June 12.8mm fell in that one day, but there were only four days of rainfall in Napier for that month."