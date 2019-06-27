Briar Hales and her Havelock North 1st XV rugby team have been given a personal team talk by a Prime Minister impressed by the stand they took on the rugby field.

Briar's inclusion as the only girl in her rugby tournament team set off a firestorm last week, when opposing principals and organisers told Havelock North Intermediate her selection contravened Super Six tournament rules where boys play with boys and girls with girls.

The team opted to play on with her anyway, and forfeit their points as a result.

PM Jacinda Ardern was so impressed by Briar, 11, and her team she sent a personal email offering words of encouragement as they prepared for one of five rugby matches at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park Wednesday.

The email, read to Briar's team before the start of a game stated, "I just wanted to send you a quick note to wish you the best of luck for the Super Six tournament.

"I've read about your story in the paper and your actions really impressed me. I think it's great you've all chosen to play together as a team even though you are forfeiting your points by doing so.

"Briar I know what it's like to be told you can't do something (never in sports though-I was useless at that!) And unfortunately that's a message girls in particular get told too often.

"I prefer to think that girls can do anything and I am glad your school and team mates think the same.

"All the best for the tournament, and just know that even if you're not successful on the field today, you have already won simply by running on."

Briar said she thought it was very nice of the prime minister to send her and her team the message.

"They were very nice words. Thank you very much, I didn't expect them."

Her team lost all five games: Heretaunga Intermediate 39-0, Tamatea Intermediate 15-12, Hastings Intermediate 35-5, Napier Intermediate 24-10 and Taradale Intermediate 32-26.

Heretaunga Intermediate won the tournament.

Earlier last week Heretaunga Intermediate School principal Michael Sisam said the Super Six tournament, which is played between the schools across multiple sports over the year - was set up to promote maximum participation.

"Girls play sevens, boys play fifteens," Sisam said.

Taradale Intermediate principal Rex Wilson said the "structure" was there for a reason and would not be changed when the competition was already under way.

"The structure of the competition was organised not for any individual student, but the majority.

"It is a gender-based structure to enable maximum participation, especially from girls.

"We have found [in the past] if it is a mixed-gender, boys will dominate.

"The rules of the competition were established last year and it is up to the integrity of the people participating to maintain them."

Sisam said the schools were not opposed to making changes, but not until 2020.