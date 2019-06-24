dan2160 Dannevirke IDEA Services clients with the undersea artwork they have created.

Dannevirke's IDEA vocational services centre has been transformed into an undersea wonderland.

The transformation is all part of a project that will culminate in the centre's service users' visit to the Napier aquarium on Friday.

Senior support worker Emma Buckeridge said the trip to Napier was the first of many being planned and was part of a move to get service users back into the community.

"We are planning trips that we can work toward. I had an idea that we could go to the aquarium and that our clients could work on a project leading up to the trip."

The clients all chose their favourite sea creatures and have created artwork depicting these. They have learned sign language and all know the signs for the various sea creatures they have selected. They have watched documentaries pertaining to the sea and learned about the problems being caused by plastic in the ocean.

She said the clients had enjoyed the project and were looking forward to seeing their favourite creatures.

"I could have a bit of trouble with one of our service users. She chose mermaids as her favourite sea creature."

Buckeridge hopes there will be trips every three months. The next one planned is to Te Papa which has developed a new nature programme which fits well with the aquarium project.

The trip has required intense planning and on the day there will be 10 service users, three staff and family members included.

The only cost service users will have is for lunch which will be at Silky Oak chocolate factory.

A family-formed sub-branch of Dannevirke IDEA Services has fundraised for the trip and have covered the cost of transport and the entrance fee into the aquarium.

"Any money raised by the sub-branch stays in the community."

The vocational service caters for up to 13 clients who are all in residential care. They are picked up from their homes and spend the day at the vocational centre.

"We are slowly getting our service users back into the community. They go to a gym, do line dancing, Riding for the Disabled at Mangatainoka, Elske Centre and will start swimming soon."

Buckeridge runs the centre with the help of support workers Catherine Sweetman and Nola McKenzie.

"No two days are the same and at the end of the day we have the most rewarding job on the planet."

The centre provides a full programme of activities four days a week with Friday treated as a chill out day when clients choose what they want to do.