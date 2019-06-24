A freelance journalist and volunteer firefighter has announced her run for Central Hawke's Bay District Council.

Takapau resident Kate Taylor, who has lived in Central Hawke's Bay since 2004, says she wants to see a continuation of the good work being done by Central Hawke's Bay District Council, and to be a voice for rural communities.

"I am passionate about rural and provincial New Zealand and am proud to say I am from Central Hawke's Bay."

"We have great communities with awesome sports facilities and other public places and I want to help you keep them that way."

Advertisement

She said water and wastewater remained two pressing issues for the district.

"Primary industry remains the backbone of our economy and we have two main service towns that must remain strong."

"We need surety of water for a strong future – both quality and quantity."

"Part of that equation is making sure wastewater is not part of the problem."

Taylor, who has been a journalist for 30 years, said it was her involvement with the Eskdale Young Farmers which started her governance journey.

She held roles in the organisation at club, district, regional and national level.

In the past she has worked for Radio New Zealand, the Hawke's Bay Herald-Tribune and later Hawke's Bay Today, Hawke's Bay Federated Farmers, Roadsafe Hawke's Bay (as CHB coordinator) and the NZ Farmer newspaper.

Currently she is editor of the NZ Herefords magazine, runs the East Coast Ballance Farm Environment Awards and writes for a number of organisations and publications.

She also set up her own business, communiKate, in 2000.

She was elected to the CHB Consumers Power Trust last year and also belongs to the Takapau Volunteer Fire Brigade.