The Hastings Poultry and Pigeon Society Show at Hawke's Bay Showgrounds had another successful year even if numbers were down a little on previous years.

Sunday's show was the 116th and had 359 poultry birds on display to be judged and critiqued through criteria including colour, weight, eyes, feather condition and other factors.

Chris Dale from Taupo with his Old English Game hen which won Best Bird in show. Photo / Paul Taylor

Jan Grady-Smith, one of the event organisers, said the show makes sure the birds are judged to a fair and high standard.

"The show is for those who breed and show poultry ... and to bring them up to the best of our standard guide, which we call the bible, and breed birds to match that," she said.

"This year has been smaller compared to past years with around 350 birds compared to around 700 in other years."

She said as Nelson held the national competition it left many competitors having to pick and choose the events they could attend to this year.

Gaebrielle Chauval, 8, from Coromandel, with her Black Pekin which she won Best Junior in show for. Photo / Paul Taylor

There were a range of prizes on offer with junior awards, separate poultry categories and overall winners.

Contestants come from all over the country to show their birds, with most of the winners coming from outside of Hawke's Bay.

Hastings Poultry and Pigeon Society Show at Hawke's Bay Showgrounds. Photo / Paul Taylor

Chris Dale from Taupo won best in show with his old English game hen, while Gaebrielle Chauval, 8, from Coromandel won best junior in show with her black Pekin.

Dale has been doing these kind of shows for the past 25 years and says being awarded best in show is pleasing because it shows he's doing something right with his birds.