

As the rain starts to head from Hawke's Bay the weather is set to clear up in the region - but expect frosty mornings for the rest of the week.

MetService Meteorologist Andy Best said that skies will be set to clear over the week with the best left to the end as we head into the weekend.

"Friday is set to be the best of the week and looks pretty good as you head into the weekend with a high of 14 and sunny conditions," he said.

Prior to the peak of the good weather we can expect cool temperatures with a few frosty mornings coming our way, according to MetService.

"The rain begins to ease on Monday morning with only a few showers but you will see mostly a dry day," Best said.

"Frosts are expected on Wednesday and Thursday mornings with overnight lows of 2 degrees and highs of around 12-13 degrees during the day."

Most of the week looks to be only partially cloudy skies ahead with clearer conditions to break out later in the week.

Overall Hawke's Bay is set for a cool week but promising forecasts are on the horizon for next weekend.

"It will be cool with southwesterlies along with some frosts but improving conditions as the week goes on."