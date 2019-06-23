A Dannevirke man who admitted to stupid behaviour while driving appeared in the District Court facing charges of dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Judge Stephanie Edwards told Vinnie Vaughan Scott, 22, rules were changed by Parliament last year because of concerns over drivers fleeing from police.

"You are not just a danger to yourself when you flee police, you are a danger to others on the road as well. The penalties have been increased and a significant disqualification must be punitive. That means you've got 12 months."

Judge Edwards told Scott that, as he had acknowledged, his was a stupid decision.

"But what you did was dangerous. You drove through two give ways in a residential area. You could have killed or injured someone else."

Scott was fined $350 with $130 court costs on the dangerous driving charge. He was convicted and discharged on the failing to stop charge.

A second Dannevirke man also faced a failing to stop charge as well as a drink-driving charge.

For Joseph Leonard Rolston, 29, it was his third drink-driving offence.

He was driving on Ngamoko Rd, Norsewood, on March 14 at 11.15pm when he failed to stop for a compulsory breath-alcohol test.

Judge Edwards told the court Rolston travelled a distance of five kilometres at an average speed of 140km/h, at one stage reaching a speed of 160km/h.

He subsequently recorded a breath-alcohol level of 765.

In outlining Rolston's previous history Judge Edwards said he was convicted in 2009 and in 2015 when his breath alcohol level was 605.

"Because that was less than five years ago the interlock provisions apply," Judge Edwards said.

"Your pre-sentence report indicates you don't consider you have a drinking issue, but your history suggests otherwise. But you are old enough to make your own mind up about that."

Judge Edwards said her concern was that Rolston has been driving while affected by alcohol and the risk to the community that presents.

He was sentenced to two months' community detention.

Under interlock provisions Judge Edwards disqualified Rolston from driving for 28 days. At the end of that he can apply for an interlock licence for 12 months, during which time an interlock device will be fitted to his vehicle. This device disables the vehicle if alcohol is detected.

At the end of the 12 months Rolston can apply for a zero alcohol licence.

Judge Edwards told Rolston that meant he could have no alcohol in his system while driving for a further three years.

On the failing to stop charge Rolston was convicted and discharged.

Interlock provisions were also imposed on Angel Lily Duff, 19, who was facing her third drink-driving charge in five years. She was also facing charges of careless driving and driving while her licence was suspended.

The court was told on December 6 Duff lost control of the vehicle she was driving and crashed on a corner, taking out two street signs. She recorded a breath-alcohol level of 571.

The vehicle was extensively damaged but no-one was injured.

On December 18 Duff was spoken to by police and stopped from driving for excess demerit points.

Judge Edwards told Duff a pre-sentence report said her use of alcohol impaired her ability to make responsible decisions.

"You have suffered trauma in your life and you have used alcohol to cope with your emotional stress."

Judge Edwards said Duff had recently found employment and was looking at getting her life back on track.

"You had a difficult childhood but you now have the support of your grandmother and your partner.

"Given that you have a number of issues, not just your use of alcohol which has to stop, there are clearly other matters that you need to put behind you and move on to adulthood."

Judge Edwards sentenced Duff to 12 months' intense supervision on both of the drink-driving charges.

"This is mainly a rehabilitative sentence."

Duff was disqualified from driving for 28 days after which she can then apply for an interlock licence.

On the driving while suspended charge Judge Edwards said she would use her discretion and would not impose a disqualification.

On the careless driving charge Duff was convicted and discharged.