Police say a scene examination of a property in Mohaka in relation to the death of a 29-year-old man who presented to Wairoa Hospital with a fatal gunshot wound has now been completed.

The incident occured on Tuesday this week.

The post mortem of the victim has also been completed and his body has been released to his family.

Officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death and would like to hear from members of the public in the Mohaka area that may know about this incident.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wairoa Police on 06 831 0700.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.