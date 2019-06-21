Hawke's Bay has plenty of activities and events for people of all ages to enjoy. We list 8 of the best on this weekend.

1. The Hendrix Project - Jimi Hendrix Tribute

Performing electrifying versions of songs from Hendrix's albums: Are You Experienced, Axis: Bold As Love, Electric Ladyland and Band of Gypsies, The Hendrix Project deliver a show you don't want to miss!

The Cabana, 11 Shakespeare Rd, Napier: Today, 8pm-11.55pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/the-hendrix-project-jimi-hendrix-tribute/napier

2. Saturday Night Session with Ralph Gannaway

Join us for musical talent like you've never heard before! This international musician has returned to Hawke's Bay after a stint in Melbourne and is coming to the stage at the Urban Winery. Ralph's extremely varied repertoire will keep you enthralled and entertained, from flamenco to blues, pop, rock, Celtic, classic and more!

The Urban Winery, 3 Ossian St, Ahuriri, Napier: Today, 7.30pm-9.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/saturday-night-session-with-ralph-gannaway/napier

3. Creative Acrylic Painting

Allow your creativity to flow in this acrylic painting workshop that explores expressive brush technique and painting mediums.

Keirunga Gardens, Pufflett Rd, Havelock North, Today, 1.30pm-4.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/creative-acrylic-painting/havelock-north

4. CPTSD & PTSD Recovery Group

This is a group for anyone who has CPTSD or PTSD or just feels like they want recovery from being impacted by your upbringing. You don't need a diagnosis to attend the group. This is for those who have been wounded in childhood. Come and join our friendly and supportive group as we work through Pete Walker's book CPTSD from Surviving to Thriving.

Hastings War Memorial Library, Civic Square, Warren St, Hastings: Today, 2.30pm-3.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/cptsd-ptsd-recovery-group/hastings

5. Napier Library Storytime

Join us on Saturday mornings for fun and excitement as we journey through a collection of adventurous stories and tales all preschoolers can enjoy.

Napier Libraries, Herschell St, Napier: Today, 10.30am-11am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/napier-library-storytime2/napier

6. NZCT Chamber Music Contest - Central Regional Final

All regional finals are open to the public. Door sales only: $15 with unlimited access to both sessions. Children and school students free.

MTG Hawke's Bay, 1 Tennyson St, Napier: Today, 11.30am and 4.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/chamber-music-contest-central-regional-final/napier

7. Lego

Lego sessions encourage collaborative play with others while using our new Lego collection.

All resources are provided free. Sessions are open to all children, family and friends. No bookings required, so pop in when it suits the family.

Napier Libraries, Herschell St, Napier: Tomorrow, 1pm-3pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/lego/napier



8. Mid -Winter Christmas Market

Get some early ideas for Christmas, pick up some bargains, or even have a stall yourself. Stall prices start at $5. All welcome (you don't have to be a member of the RSA to come along). Enter the Christmas Hamper Draw on the day. Come and have some brunch or lunch, hamper draw at 12.30pm.

Taradale RSA, 156 Gloucester St, Taradale: Tomorrow, 9am-1pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/mid-winter-christmas-market/napier