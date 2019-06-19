The feeling of arriving in a new city and creating artwork inspired by the city is Hastings' born and bred artist Cody Ellingham's bread and butter.

The world-renowned 28-year-old artist calls Tokyo his home but is back in New Zealand after six years to showcase a high-tech visual art exhibition dubbed Future Cities, powered by Sony, in Wellington.

"We went on a journey to scan the city, we take people on this journey by showing them their city, we get people hooked."

The Future Cities exhibition. Photo / Supplied

Future Cities is supposed to be a shared experience of light and sound projections which create a digitised fantasy of Wellington, held as part of the Lōemis Festival.

Using a process called photogrammetry to scan city streets and buildings, Future Cities builds new 3D worlds which are a unique mix of being recognisable to residents while putting a new lens on the landscape.

"The idea is to explore dreams of the future by scanning the city of today.

"We started talking about possibilities with this new technology, as we did not want to just capture raw reality, but to explore the dreams and memories of a place. It is hugely moving.

"It is as if you are swimming through a dream of a place deep underwater. Some of these buildings [in the lightshow] are already gone and only exist in memories now."

The highlight of Future Cities is the Hall of Memories shown at the National War Memorial of New Zealand, he said.

It takes spectators on a conceptual journey from forgotten forests to impossible cityscapes, combining recognisable memories of the past with the future in an incredibly powerful location.

"We project on the inside of the National War Memorial building and show images which people recognise. It's very powerful and moving."

Sony New Zealand has partnered up with Cody and provided him with the technology to make his exhibition a reality.

General manager Sam Duncan said: "We are delighted to support Future Cities in Wellington, and love that Cody has chosen to shoot and project his work using a wide range of Sony products."

Future Cities is designed and led by the powerful digital visuals of the Derive Team including Cody, Ruben Fro (Italy), and accompanied by a soundscape created by SJF (UK) and powered by Sony New Zealand, in association with Lōemis Festival and their supporters Wellington City Council.

Having done two hugely successful interactive installations already in Tokyo and Taipei, all three artists are excited to bring the increasingly popular project to New Zealand.

The exhibition will run from June 14 to 22 at the National War Memorial with a pop-up at Te Aro Park.