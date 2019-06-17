Driving offences were among the most common charges heard in Dannevirke District Court on Friday.

Caesar Te Papa, 27, faced charges of refusing a blood sample, reckless driving and sustained loss of traction in Dannevirke on April 20.

In submissions lawyer Sean Malone said Te Papa accepted he was under the influence of alcohol and shouldn't have been driving.

Judge Stephanie Edwards said Te Papa had been doing burnouts in Christian St but had driven away at speed with his car lights off, fishtailing up the road when police arrived. He refused to supply a blood sample.

"In your explanation to police at the time you said 'I'm drunk and shouldn't be doing donuts'. What concerns me, and should concern you, is your driving history. What seems to have happened to you since 2010 is that you seem to have taken steps to grow up and take responsibility for your family. In 2011 and 2012 the only things you were in front of the court for were three times driving without a licence.

"You gained your restricted licence in 2017 and that is another sign to me that things are changing for you. You now have full-time work and are looking after your family and these are positive signs."

Judge Edwards told Te Papa to keep going down that track and don't behave as he had when he was young.

"The last thing you want is to find yourself back in court. If you offend again in the next five years you will face indefinite disqualification."

Judge Edwards said she would impose a sentence of community work.

"There is no point in fining you as that will take food from the family table."

He was sentenced to 100 hours community work and disqualified from driving for nine months on each charge.

Appearing on a drink driving charge was Cody Jonathan Johnson, 19, who pleaded guilty to driving with a breath-alcohol level of 678 in Dannevirke on May 16.

Malone told the court Johnson had been severely spoken to by his grandfather with whom he lived.

Judge Edwards said a loss of licence would have considerable impact on Johnson in his line of work as a dairy farmer.

Drink driving has as much impact in rural areas as it has in cities, Judge Edwards told Johnson.

"This was clearly an error of judgment on your part but the level of breath alcohol was quite substantial. I hope you have taken on board what your grandfather has said to you. The dangers are the same in rural areas as they are in cities. Accidents lead to tragedies for the families of those who are hurt or killed by drink drivers."

Johnson was fined $550 with $130 court costs and disqualified from driving for six months.

Also appearing on a drink driving charge was Blake Duncan Anderson, 19, who had a breath-alcohol level of 150 when he was stopped by police on May 13.

He told police he had been at a party with friends. They were too drunk to drive so he was elected as driver. His friends were in court to support him.

Judge Edwards said Anderson had made an error of judgment.

"Don't let it happen again."

She fined Anderson $200 and $130 court costs disqualified him from driving for three months.

"Let's hope those friends you gave a life to now rally around and help you out."

Appearing on a charge of driving while disqualified was Nythanealle Adrian Nicholson, 19. He told police at the time that he was hungry and had driven to buy food.

Judge Edwards convicted Nicholson and disqualified him from driving for a further six months from September when his current disqualification ends. She warned him if he drove again while disqualified the penalty was only going to get worse.

"Next time you get hungry and want to go to the shop to buy food find a pushbike."